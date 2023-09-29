Star Vijay to launch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 on 1st October

Bigg Boss Tamil is a tentpole property for advertisers, running for an impressive 15-week duration, perfectly aligning with the pivotal festive season when brands seek standout content. The timing couldn’t be better, with Star Vijay currently dominating prime time with a line-up of top shows in Tamil Nadu and the addition of Bigg Boss Tamil S7 will only enhance the already diverse and captivating content offerings. Across all seasons, sponsors have consistently found immense value in their association with Bigg Boss Tamil, and this season is no exception. With the exciting twist of not one, but two Bigg Boss houses, this season promises to deliver double the entertainment, excitement, and drama! The anticipation for this season has been quite high since the release of a series of promos making this announcement. The promos have garnered a staggering 25 million views in record time.