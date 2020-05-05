Star World brings together leading brands and looks back at ‘The Wonder Years'

And what followed was responses from the pioneers of Indian TV among other leading brands. Star Sports called out the good old days when India won its first Cricket World Cup!

National Geographic shared a throwback to the cosmic big bang.

Star Plus took us back to the historic moment of Draupadi’s Swayamwar.

MTV India reminded us of the 90s when we would be hooked to MTV Bakra!

McDonald’s took us back in the days of “Choti Choti Khushiyaan”.

Also jumped in Walt Disney Studios India with references to our beloved Disney characters – from Mowgli to Nemo.

Adding more fun, Gaana.com, Flipkart Video, Star Gold, Shemaroo, Star Movies, Cadbury Bournvita India, Disney+ Hotstar, and Freshworks, also joined the banter.