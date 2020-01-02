Star World brings Weekend Brunch

Next up is a series of light-hearted family comedy movies that will air on the channel at 1 PM! Ranging from all the comic mayhem in Home Alone - Home Alone 3 to animated comedy trilogy – Toy Story 3, the movies are all handpicked to give viewers the ultimate viewing experience with families. Baby’s Day Out, yet another famous children’s movie that exhibits Hughes’s popular comic style is part of the line-up that boasts of good-natured comedy. That’s not it! Adventurous comedy series The Boss Baby and renowned Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Robin Williams starrer fantasy comedy movie – Night at the Museum also make their way to Star World for families to sit together for a compelling watch and some good laughs!