Star World brings Weekend Brunch

The Weekend Brunch will comprise a mix of some of the most exciting family friendly movies and TV shows that will air from 12 PM to 4 PM every weekend. From the most loved culinary reality TV show to compelling dramas and rib-tickling comedy, there is something for every family here.
The longest running reality cooking series in the world, MasterChef Australia has been instrumental in bringing about a culture shift in culinary India. In fact, research suggests and it has been evident how MasterChef Australia is much more than a food show – one that also inspires home chefs into becoming culinary masters. So sit together and watch the trio of judges – Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, and George Calombaris appearing together on the screen for the last time, bid them farewell and watch MasterChef Australia’s Season 11 airing on Star World every weekend at 12PM!
Next up is a series of light-hearted family comedy movies that will air on the channel at 1 PM! Ranging from all the comic mayhem in Home Alone - Home Alone 3 to animated comedy trilogy – Toy Story 3, the movies are all handpicked to give viewers the ultimate viewing experience with families. Baby’s Day Out, yet another famous children’s movie that exhibits Hughes’s popular comic style is part of the line-up that boasts of good-natured comedy. That’s not it! Adventurous comedy series The Boss Baby and renowned Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Robin Williams starrer fantasy comedy movie – Night at the Museum also make their way to Star World for families to sit together for a compelling watch and some good laughs!
Following suit is cultural sitcom Fresh Off the Boat that is set in the 1990s and depicts the life of a Taiwanese-American family. The series stars Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu, and Critics Choice TV Awards nominee Randall Park. For Indian viewers, a great entertaining storm is brewing as the series recently announced to star Indian film actors – Preity Zinta and Vir Das. Watch this humorously charming family sitcom airing on Star World every weekend starting 11th January at 3PM!
The Weekend Brunch kicks off on 11th January 2020 12PM onwards only on Star World. So sit back and enjoy some family TV viewing!
(We got this information in a press release.)