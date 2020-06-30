Star World launches LOL @ 11!

Latest Seasons of the most iconic comedies such as Silicon Valley, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Better Things & MORE, weekdays at 11PM only on Star World!
A good comedy series is the perfect emotional equivalent to great comfort food. It can help chase off the blues, rid one of their troubling thoughts and distract us from all the negativity surrounding us. In line with this thought, English Entertainment channel Star World introduces an all-new programming slot, LOL @ 11 which will showcase some of the best comedy series on television, starting Monday, 29th June, weekdays at 11 PM.
From techies to single moms, group of friends, single parents, couples and more, the LOL @ 11 slot will air shows for every kind of audience who love to sit back and enjoy rib tickling comedies!
The slot will commence with the series finale Season 6 of award-winning and critically acclaimed tech comedy series, Silicon Valley that satirizes entrepreneurial journeys of CEOs, coders and tech geeks in the Californian valley. Pamela Adlon dons many hats in Better Things Season 3 & 4 – a writer, director and the starring actor on this hilarious series that loosely chronicles her own life as a single working mother. Seasons 13 & 14 of People’s Choice Award winning series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia starring an impeccable star cast including GOAT – Danny DeVito is also part of this all-funny programming slot.
Now, imagine being a clown for a living? It surely doesn’t get funnier than that. Except that it does. Season 4 of Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis (Between Two Ferns and Hangover fame) and Emmy award winning Louis Anderson also makes its way to this choice line-up. And finally, the last two shows on the roster are multiple Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award winning romantic comedy musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as the entertaining and popular comedy series Single Parents that stars renowned actors Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett among others.
It’s a proven fact that laughter is good for all of us. So get your daily dose of hearty laughter with a mix of funny, cheerful and feel-good comedies on LOL @ 11, every Monday to Friday, starting 29th June at 11 PM, only on Star World.
(We got this information from a press release.)