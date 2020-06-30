Star World launches LOL @ 11!

Now, imagine being a clown for a living? It surely doesn’t get funnier than that. Except that it does. Season 4 of Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis (Between Two Ferns and Hangover fame) and Emmy award winning Louis Anderson also makes its way to this choice line-up. And finally, the last two shows on the roster are multiple Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award winning romantic comedy musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as well as the entertaining and popular comedy series Single Parents that stars renowned actors Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett among others.