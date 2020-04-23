Stay at home and ‘Stay Amazed’ with Sony PIX

This summer, Sony PIX has got the viewers covered with an exciting line-up to drive away everyday blues. The ‘Stay at Home’ and ‘Stay Amazed’ line-up involves the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and franchises, many hunky actors and extraordinary actresses, Family Viewing Mornings and Mega PIXathons, language option for a lot of audience’s favorite movies and twice the fun with Friday Night’s ‘Twice is Nice’ property.
Starting with ‘Mind It!’, the multi-lingual property is back to entertain the viewers in a language of their choice. Viewers can now choose between English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for the movies airing on Sony PIX, every night at 9. Another addition to drive away the morning blues is ‘Family Viewing Mornings’. Starting 24th April at 10:30am, jump out of bed to tune-in to light-hearted, fun movies like Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, The Grinch and more to start your day on a happy note.
Next off, starting 25th April, 12:30pm onwards, viewers will get to spend their afternoons binging on the biggest franchises like The Mummy, Jurassic, Fast & Furious, The Hulk, Harry Potter and more with ‘Mega PIXathon’. Last but not the least, why settle for one, when you can watch Skyscraper along with Journey 2, The Conjuring along with Conjuring 2 and Jurassic World along with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Starting 8th May, expect a double dose of everything - your favorite actors, directors, franchises and genres - with Friday Night’s ‘Twice is Nice’.
