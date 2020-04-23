Stay at home and ‘Stay Amazed’ with Sony PIX

Next off, starting 25th April, 12:30pm onwards, viewers will get to spend their afternoons binging on the biggest franchises like The Mummy, Jurassic, Fast & Furious, The Hulk, Harry Potter and more with ‘Mega PIXathon’. Last but not the least, why settle for one, when you can watch Skyscraper along with Journey 2, The Conjuring along with Conjuring 2 and Jurassic World along with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Starting 8th May, expect a double dose of everything - your favorite actors, directors, franchises and genres - with Friday Night’s ‘Twice is Nice’.