Sting® signs up Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador in India

Speaking about the announcement, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew & Sting®, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to associate with Akshay Kumar as the face of our brand, as he is an epitome energy. His mass appeal cuts across geographies and we believe his unique, electrifying persona will further deepen brand connect with the consumers. We look forward to working with him and are confident that consumers will love him in the new energetic Sting avatar.”