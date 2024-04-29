StockGro collaborates with The Economic Times to empower Indian investors

"Between April and November 2021, there was a remarkable increase of 28.6 million new accounts with CDSL and NSDL, reflecting a surge in investing interest among Indians," said Ajay Lakhotia, founder of StockGro. "Yet, it is alarming that over 75% of Indian adults still lack basic financial literacy, with women experiencing an even larger gap. This partnership will help bridge this knowledge divide and foster a financially literate community."