Stop asking Singles ‘What’s the plan?’ – Shaadi.com Valentine’s Day Survey

Shaadi.com, the World’s No.1 matchmaking service conducted a survey to understand the sentiment around the occasion of Valentine’s Day. While couples get ready to celebrate this day with their partner, for singles it is a day best forgotten. According to the survey, 46% singles feel that one of the most annoying things about Valentine’s Day is being asked- “So, what’s the plan?”.
In fact, over 1/3rd of the respondents admitted to feeling needless pressure on V-Day. Friends are the most annoying part of this day, with over 64% respondents stating that they experience some form of teasing from their near and dear ones.
An unsurprising & expected outcome of this societal pressure on V-Day is that 40% feel the pressure to be with someone on Valentine’s Day. And 62% singles feel that one of the toughest things about Valentine’s day is being lonely.
This survey was conducted among singles with 1200 respondents, as part of Shaadi.com’s #TakeThePressureOff campaign that highlights and addresses several pressures faced by singles in the match-making process.
Commenting on the survey, Adhish Zaveri, Senior Director – Marketing, Shaadi.com said, “Societal pressure makes it hard for singles on Valentine’s Day. We are urging people to take the pressure off this day and discover the joy of love and togetherness with Shaadi.com, regardless of the day ”
