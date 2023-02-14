Storia & Tinder bring singles together to match on shared interests in five cities across India

Storia hosts an engaging cocktail-making workshop for singles and helps them match on similar interests, this Valentine’s Day.
Storia and Tinder organised ‘Tinder Mixers’ event in five major cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad to bring like-minded singles to match on shared interest togetherT
The event was held on Sunday, 12th February at selective Jamie’s outlets in the respective cities and witnessed a footfall of 200+ people.
Storia contributed as an exclusive beverage partner in the ‘The Cocktail Making Workshop’.
Emphasising on the partnership with Tinder, Shalin Desai, CMO at Storia Foods & Beverages said, “The happy faces across the room in every city were a testament to the success of this collaboration. Storia is a young energetic brand diving deeper into building strong customer relationships and more associations like these are definitely bringing us one step closer to knowing our consumers better.”