Storia & Tinder bring singles together to match on shared interests in five cities across India

Storia hosts an engaging cocktail-making workshop for singles and helps them match on similar interests, this Valentine’s Day.

Storia and Tinder organised  ‘Tinder Mixers’ event in five major cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad to bring like-minded singles to match on shared interest togetherT

The event was held on Sunday, 12th February at selective Jamie’s outlets in the respective cities and witnessed a footfall of 200+ people. 

Storia contributed as an exclusive beverage partner in the ‘The Cocktail Making Workshop’. 

Emphasising on the partnership with Tinder, Shalin Desai, CMO at Storia Foods & Beverages said, “The happy faces across the room in every city were a testament to the success of this collaboration. Storia is a young energetic brand diving deeper into building strong customer relationships and more associations like these are definitely bringing us one step closer to knowing our consumers better.” 

