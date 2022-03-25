Strata signs up as official partners for Mumbai Indians

On the occasion, Ankit Shah, head of marketing, Strata, said “We are extremely thrilled to associate with Mumbai Indians, the most successful and popular team in one of the world’s leading T20 leagues.. Championing five titles so far, they have undoubtedly been the most consistent and resilient team. Their pursuit for consistent excellence bears a significant resemblance with the kind of returns our investors enjoy on Strata’s platform that offers CRE (Commercial Real Estate) as an asset class – stable, consistent and low-risk and which is what brings us together. Strata too is the category leader offering CRE investing and through its customer centric approach, efficient processes and strategic investments has created a distinct brand loyalty among its investors. The collaboration will enable us to combine the synergies of both brands while driving greater brand awareness among a diverse set of audiences.”