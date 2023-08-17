Studio 17 partners with DistroTv to build and distribute 'kids tv' fast linear channel to global audiences

Founded by Uday Singh Phoolka, Studio17 has been at the forefront of producing engaging and educational content for children. With billions of views spread across 60+ IP’s in 40+ International Languages for its vast and diverse library across multiple genres, Studio17 has made a mark in the digital content space, especially for the younger audience. Their 'Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes' channel is a testament to their commitment to quality content, offering a blend of fun, education, and entertainment.

"Kids TV is the perfect place for young minds to enjoy fun cartoons, educational nursery rhymes, and preschool baby songs. The channel's animations and catchy tunes make learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, and more, both fun and exciting," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. "We are thrilled to bring such valuable content to our viewers worldwide."