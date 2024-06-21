Studio9 launches LGBT-focused Docu-series ‘This Is Me’ on News9 Plus

“Having spent more than two decades in front of the camera, ‘This is Me’ is my directorial debut and a celebration of the triumph of humanity over social norms. It’s a docu-series about the struggles of a few special individuals of the community, whose narratives are interwoven with invaluable factual insights from experts and professionals. Viewers will be moved to tears by the bravery and resilience displayed by my protagonists - the members of the LGBTQIA+ community”, said Arpita Chatterjee, the director of the series and the founder of Studio9.