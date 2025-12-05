Studio9’s Fanatics wins India’s first OTT documentary award at Asian TV Awards

Studio9, the in-house production unit of TV9 Network, has recorded a significant milestone with Fanatics winning the Best Documentary – OTT category at the 30th Asian Television Awards 2025, held in Singapore. This marks the first time an India-produced documentary has won in this category.

Commissioned by DocuBay, Fanatics examines the scale and intensity of fan culture surrounding South Indian cinema. The film traces how admiration for actors often becomes intense emotional devotion, extending into rituals, celebrations and, at times, conflict. It also looks at the social context that shapes this behaviour.

The documentary competed against six other nominees — Bitter Sweet Ballad, Echoes of Life, and Life on the Millennial Old Grand Canal (China); Polar Alarm (Taiwan); and the Indian entries Kargil 1999 and Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli.

It also reflects on extreme fan expressions, rivalries and deeply personal stories, including accounts of individuals who found identity and support within fandom communities.

Aditya Pittie, managing director, The EPIC Company, said: “Receiving this honour at the 30th Asian Television Awards is a defining moment not just for DocuBay, but for India’s growing presence in global nonfiction storytelling. As the first Indian documentary in the OTT category to win this prestigious award, Fanatics reaffirms our belief in backing culturally rooted narratives that carry universal resonance. At The EPIC Company, we are committed to creating stories that travel beyond borders, and this recognition is a testament to that vision.”

Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, said: “We knew we had a winner on our hands from the word go. The subject was unique, its appeal universal, and the stories in it both gripping and insightful. I thank DocuBay for giving Studio9 the opportunity to produce it.”

The documentary also addresses the strains that arise from extreme devotion, including clashes between fan groups and the psychological pressures faced by individuals. Arpita Chatterjee, Head of Studio9, said, “As a producer, I have won awards for Fiction, Non-Fiction and Films. This was my first big documentary project, and I am thrilled that it has won accolades on the global stage. This is a huge validation of the work my team and I do at Studio9.”

Samar Khan, chief content officer, DocuBay, said: “Winning something as prestigious as the Asian Television Awards and becoming the first-ever Indian documentary in the OTT category to bring this honour home is an incredible milestone. Fanatics demanded honesty, courage, and sensitivity, because it explores a world where devotion often blurs into obsession. I’m proud of how fearlessly DocuBay team pursued this narrative in collaboration with Studio9. This win validates the creative risks we took and the responsibility with which we approached the subject.”

The documentary was directed by Aryan D. Roy, with Debanjana Ghosh as assistant director, Santosh Raj as showrunner, and Aniruddha Chakladar as creative consultant. Akshay Kumar served as DOP and Paras Sharma as editor. Sudha Sadhanand, Consulting Editor at News9, provided research guidance.

The win underscores TV9 Network’s investment in long-form nonfiction and its efforts through Studio9 to expand India’s presence in the documentary space.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)