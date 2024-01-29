Subhash Chandra, founder of Essel Group features in 'Duologue with Barun Das’

The four episode conversation is available on TV9 Network's news OTT app, News9 Plus.
Duologue With Barun Das offers an exclusive and unfiltered look into the mind of Subhash Chandra, a media and entertainment pioneer and maverick.
In Duologue, hosted by Barun Das, MD and CEO, TV9 Network, Chandra bares his soul on the many ups and downs of his long career. As the episode progresses and chapters of Chandra’s life are revisited, the flagship show of News9 Plus, dives into the psyche of a man who has been a dynamic force, responsible at different points in his career for both acts of creation and destruction.
As Zee faces the threat of a hostile take over given the promoters’ minuscule 3.99% holding in Zee Entertainment, Chandra’s distinction between ownership and control becomes an interesting and intriguing point to revisit in Duologue with Barun Das.
The conversation, spread over four episodes, presses Chandra on whether he is comfortable with entities flourishing under someone else’s control. The dialogue between Das and Chandra concludes with a glimpse into the latter’s approach to learning from mistakes. Emphasising the ‘art of tough love’, Chandra recounts instances where the closure of a successful channel served as an invaluable learning experience, and says that at the end of the day, he has no regrets.
Duologue with Barun Das featuring Subhash Chandra is available for viewing with a variety of other exclusive content on the News9 Plus app, which offers subscriptions ranging from 30 days (Rs 99), 90 days (Rs 289), and 365 days (Rs 999). The app is available on both App Store and Google Play Store.
