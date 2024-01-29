Subhash Chandra, founder of Essel Group features in 'Duologue with Barun Das’

The conversation, spread over four episodes, presses Chandra on whether he is comfortable with entities flourishing under someone else’s control. The dialogue between Das and Chandra concludes with a glimpse into the latter’s approach to learning from mistakes. Emphasising the ‘art of tough love’, Chandra recounts instances where the closure of a successful channel served as an invaluable learning experience, and says that at the end of the day, he has no regrets.