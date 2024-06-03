Subhash Chandra urges all stakeholders to resist threats to press freedom

I not only recognise but also take pride in the importance of a free press in a democratic society and condemn any attempts to stifle journalistic freedom. The governing class has forgotten the defeat of Mrs. Indira Gandhi post emergency era. One of the major reasons of her own team’s atrocities did not come to light or to her notice; because the same team had suppressed the media. If she knew about those horrific things, she would have never let it happen to people, hence I believe that media’s freedom is important and essential for the senior/top leadership of the Government of the day. Zee Media’s news channels and platforms will continue to focus on public interest storeys, bringing crucial information to the forefront regardless of external pressures.