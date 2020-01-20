Subway® India launches TVC for Chhota Sub

The TVC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5NVyCoeqvE) is centered around young college students. It highlights on how the new Chhota Sub, with its attractive price point, gives them a license to indulge in buying things from the savings made. In the film, a student is shown having Chhota Sub in the classroom. He takes out a fancy gadget to impress the girl sitting in front of him. The girl turns back and smiles at the boy. The film uses humor to drive home the point that the savings yielded by Chhota Sub could help realize other desires, whatever they be.