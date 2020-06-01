Subway India logo wears a mask to raise awareness for safety

Keeping the current situation of the pandemic in mind the brand takes the responsibility to remind everyone to take necessary precautions.
Leading quick service restaurant brand, Subway India today integrated a face mask with their iconic logo to reiterate the primacy of safety during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Accompanied by a ‘Stay Safe’ message, the unique logo has been introduced across the brand’s social media platforms temporarily.https://www.instagram.com/p/CAzTD7eFuB0/
Through this initiative, Subway India aims to emphasize its food safety practices and world-class hygiene standards followed across its restaurants. The logo, in its current form, aspires to remind everyone to take necessary precautions during this unprecedented situation, which has emerged as the new normal, for now.
Ranjit Talwar, County Director, Subway, South Asia remarked, “Amidst this global health crisis, our foremost priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, partners and stakeholders.” He further added, “A logo is one of the most valuable assets and, as a responsible brand, we wanted to turn to our logo to convey that we are doing our best to ensure the safety of our community during this temporary health threat.”
Anupama Ramaswamy, National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact - Subway India’s creative agency, said, “New challenges present new opportunities for brands and communicators to tread new territories. This initiative is an outcome of SubwayIndia’s focus on reinforcing hygiene and safety across consumer mind space while saying that this is the new normal. ”
Simultaneously, Subway India is running an innovative campaign, #SubwayIsSafe, on their social media accounts to reinforce its existing health and food safety protocols. These measures include hourly sanitizing and disinfecting drill, face masks and single-use gloves for sandwich artists and delivery staff, touch-less delivery experience, secure supply chain, daily temperature screening of staff, to name a few.
