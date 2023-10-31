Sudha Murty's Literary Works come to life in an animated series available to all

‘Story Time with Sudha Amma’ is Murty Media’s flagship animation series. To bring these stories to life, Murty Media has appointed Cosmos Maya, Asia’s leading animation studio, as its animation partner. Talking about the collaboration, Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos Maya, shared her thoughts, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of this project that will bring Mrs. Sudha Murty’s engaging tales to a global audience. These stories will inspire and captivate viewers in multiple languages, fostering a love for storytelling and lifelong learning. Launching these stories on YouTube will make them available to a wider audience who can be inspired and educated through the life lessons embedded in Mrs. Murty's books."