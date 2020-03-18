Suku Murti joins DViO Digital’s Advisory Board

DViO Digital, an integrated marketing company with a digital-first approach, announced today the appointment of Mr. Suku Murti in DViO’s Advisory Board. Suku will play a key role by providing counsel on the growth and strategic decisions of the company especially in the sports, entertainment and media industries.
An accomplished industry leader with more than three decades of national and regional business experience, Suku Murti has an established track record of leadership at large multi-national and domestic organisations including agencies, clients and media owners.
DViO Digital already has a cluster of entertainment accounts like Star, Universal Music, Gaana, Flipkart Video, Zee5 Global, MBC 4 (Leading TV network in Middle East) under its umbrella along with extensive experience in Sports Marketing and Suku Murti, who in his last role set up ESP Properties, the sports and entertainment arm of GroupM Media India, would bring in his expertise in the field to add value to DViO Digital.
Commenting on Suku Murti’s appointment, the company’s Founder and CEO, Sowmya Iyer, DViO Digital said, “We are delighted to have Suku on board with us especially during a time where our company is significantly growing. We are at an inflection point where we constantly endeavour to reimagine and innovate our value proposition to our clients and I am confident that his extensive experience in Media, Entertainment and Sports over the years would be instrumental in this journey as we grow in that sector”
Commenting on his appointment, Suku Murti said, “I have been observing and informally interacting with Sowmya and her talented pool of young digital professionals over the past two years. I was deeply impressed by the unbounded energy, the creative and tech capabilities, an efficient client service delivery mechanism with Pune as the hub and all this in a very short period which has helped them establish themselves as a formidable next generation marketing service provider”.
