Suku Murti joins DViO Digital’s Advisory Board

Commenting on Suku Murti’s appointment, the company’s Founder and CEO, Sowmya Iyer, DViO Digital said, “We are delighted to have Suku on board with us especially during a time where our company is significantly growing. We are at an inflection point where we constantly endeavour to reimagine and innovate our value proposition to our clients and I am confident that his extensive experience in Media, Entertainment and Sports over the years would be instrumental in this journey as we grow in that sector”