Sumadhura Group unveils new logo and tagline- "Foundation of Happiness"

On the occasion CMD, Madhusudan said, “Sumadhura’s journey has been one of continuous evolution keeping pace with the discerning taste of the customer. The new brand identity marks a significant milestone synonymous with the new aspirational lifestyle and global standards.The tagline, ‘Foundation of Happiness’ emphasizes our commitment to crafting not just homes, but to provide exceptional and diverse living experiences. As we move into various segments adding newer offerings to our portfolio, bringing global trends and aesthetics in to our diverse spaces is key.