Sun Pharma ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for Abzorb Dusting Powder

The campaign uses ‘Hand’ as a visual device, prompting sufferers to respect their hands and put them to good use, leaving sweat related problems to Abzorb dusting powder. The campaign also aims to cultivate the habit of using the product daily to keep one free from infection & itching. The double-action sweat control formula of the product minimizes dampness due to which the fungus aggravates. Thus, making sure the infection never takes place. Pankaj plays the role of a proponent for the product and communicates prophylactic usage in his usual style.