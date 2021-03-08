SUN TV Network announces Telugu version of the iconic show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”

As a part of its 26th year celebrations, Gemini TV, SUN TV Network’s Telugu GEC Channel is all set to broadcast ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ - Telugu version of the historic “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, a show that was aired in 120 countries, elevated and changed the lives of many ordinary people, making it truly extraordinary!
Through Strategic approach and streamlined promotions in digital, well penetrated smart phones and other mediums of advertising, GEMINI TV’s “Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu” is expected to have a huge turnover in terms of both its reach and participation