Sunfeast YiPPee! adds AI based stickers in youth conversations

Commenting on the partnership, Anika Tanwar, business head, Marketing Solutions at Bobble AI, said, “With more than 700 million stickers and GIFs sent each day, conversation platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, etc have witnessed a significant evolution with regards to the manner in which conversations are initiated and consumed especially amongst the younger generation. In fact, at the onset of the cricketing season, Bobble’s AI engine saw a spike of 56% in cricket led conversations sparked across its strong user base of 30 Million on iOS and Android platforms, primarily led by GenZ and Millennials. These youngsters define the ‘instant generation’ that likes an instant translation of their emotions as well as desire instant gratification through their food choices. Thus they emerge as the key users of the mobile keyboard as well as the leading consumers of instant noodles. Our partnership with ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee! Mood Masala aims to harness this synergy we share. The brand-focused stickers and emojis will make the conversation more fun, authentic, and relatable”.