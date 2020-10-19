Sunfeast YiPPee! adds AI based stickers in youth conversations

Collaborates with conversation media marketing solutions company, Bobble AI to add flavoursome twists to the everyday GenZ & Millennial conversations, startingwith T20
ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee!, one of the most popular instant noodle brands in India, has partnered with Bobble AI, the world’s first and powerful conversation media platform, for its ‘Mood Masala’ variant. The collaboration is a testimony of how marketing-led innovations can enrich individual conversations through expressive, customized AI based stickers, GIFs and Bobble’s flagship product - BigMoji that contextually represent the youth’s current mood about the on-going cricketing fever, hunger and cooking.
Bobble AI Keyboard, acclaimed for being the most engaged, retained and highest rated keyboard globally, will make Sunfeast YiPPee!’s ‘Mood Masala’ an integral and exciting part of daily conversations taking place between consumers over platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram et al. Bobble’s AI engine which is compatible with 23 Indian languages will understand consumers’ real time intent, map it with the right content and accordingly suggest Sunfeast YiPPee! Mood Masala’s relevant stickers, GIFs or BigMojis to replace the plain text message and encourage further sharing.
In the recent times, Sunfeast YiPPee! has witnessed an unprecedented increase in consumer demand, owing to significant uptick in essentials and rise in at-home snacking moments. The cricketing season has further propelled the snacking consumption. Leveraging this consumer sentiment and Sunfeast YiPPee!’s association with M S Dhoni, stickers and GIFs have been crafted around messages such as “Dhone Ka Mood Hai”, “Ab Ayega Mazaa”, “What a Catch” etc. for interesting visual representation. Furthermore, the BigMoji will be an apt expression to mirror the delighted smile, resulting from an indulgent feast devouring Sunfeast YiPPee!’s long and slurpy noodles.
Commenting on the partnership, ITC Spokesperson said, “Sunfeast YiPPee! is a flagbearer of innovation in the Indian instant noodles market and our offering of long, slurp worthy noodles, in a round block with a special scientific process that avoids lumping serves as a testament to the same. Similarly, our Mood Masala offering comes with 2 masala mixes and was conceptualized to offer experiences beyond the traditional instant noodles, allowing consumer to customize their bowl of noodles based on their mood and taste preferences, making it an instant hit among the youth. With Bobble AI’s conversation media solutions, we have been able to connect with our target audience at a deeper level by becoming a part of their everyday conversations around foods and T20. Teenagers are increasingly using visual media like avatars, Gifs, emojis, memes in chats these days and these form a powerful placement for us to convey our brand messaging in a seamless way.”
Commenting on the partnership, Anika Tanwar, business head, Marketing Solutions at Bobble AI, said, “With more than 700 million stickers and GIFs sent each day, conversation platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, etc have witnessed a significant evolution with regards to the manner in which conversations are initiated and consumed especially amongst the younger generation. In fact, at the onset of the cricketing season, Bobble’s AI engine saw a spike of 56% in cricket led conversations sparked across its strong user base of 30 Million on iOS and Android platforms, primarily led by GenZ and Millennials. These youngsters define the ‘instant generation’ that likes an instant translation of their emotions as well as desire instant gratification through their food choices. Thus they emerge as the key users of the mobile keyboard as well as the leading consumers of instant noodles. Our partnership with ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee! Mood Masala aims to harness this synergy we share. The brand-focused stickers and emojis will make the conversation more fun, authentic, and relatable”.
Sunfeast YiPPee! Mood Masala sticker, GIF and BigMoji are available on all iOS and Android enabled mobile phones with Bobble AI keyboard. For consumers who don’t’ have Bobble AI keyboard, the same can be downloaded from App Store and Google Play Store.
