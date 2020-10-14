Sunfeast YiPPee!’s Apna Style TVC brings to fore a unique style of consuming instant noodles featuring M S Dhoni

Commenting on the campaign, Nilay Moonje, group creative director, Ogilvy Bangalore, said “Dhoni has his own innovative style of doing things in cricket. Just as YiPPee! has its own way of making and enjoying instant noodles. So, when you place a bowl of YiPPee! in the hands of a cricket icon like MS Dhoni, what you get is an even better, fun-filled and innovative style of enjoying the noodles. Just as the boy in the film soon finds out."

The TVC will run across all popular GEC channels in the country in eight languages. To further amplify its reach, the campaign will be activated digitally on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.