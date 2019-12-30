Sunny Leone’s Mr. V is VMate!

As a part of VMate’s New Year Campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall, VMate has launched an exclusive video sticker with Sunny Leone to make New Year special for its users. The interactive video sticker is similar to video calling feature in smartphones. Therefore, when the creator opens the video sticker it will appear that Sunny Leone is video calling the user, as the call-in video sticker proceeds, Sunny will be seen sharing her feelings just like user's close friend. The users can then ask Sunny to join him/her for New Year celebrations to cheer her up. The complete video call journey provided with an interactive video sticker is not only innovative but highly realistic and personalized. To participate in the campaign, users can download VMate from Google Play for free and join the exciting campaign to conclude 2019 on a happy note.