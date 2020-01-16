Sunrisers Hyderabad is proud to announce JK Lakshmi Cement, as its Title Sponsors of IPL season -13.

Commenting on the partnership, K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are pleased to welcome JK Lakshmi Cement as the title sponsor with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JK Lakshmi Cement is a part of prestigious JK Organisation. With a legacy of over 135 years, the brand enjoys the trust of its customers and all stakeholders and its philosophy resonates with ours. This is an important season for us and we’re looking forward to having their valuable support for what promises to be an exhilarating, and hopefully in our case, a triumphant journey ahead.”