Supari Studios curates Lollapalooza India’s launch video campaign

Advait Gupt: co-founder and CEO, Kulfi Collective, stated, “When we were approached by Anuj and the team at BookMyShow to help launch an iconic music festival such as Lollapalooza in India, we were over the moon! We wanted to build a campaign that would manifest the spirit of the festival by bringing the entire Lolla universe down to Mumbai. And thus with a highly collaborative and incredibly talented crew from Aquib’s design, Aaron’s animation, Supari’s creative direction and BMS’ vision, we managed to put together our very own version.”