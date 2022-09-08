Supari Studios curates Lollapalooza India’s launch video campaign

The content studio has blended animation with innovative storytelling in a playful way in the launch video for Lollapalooza India.
The world’s largest multi-genre Music festival, Lollapalooza is all set to make its India debut after traveling through 7 countries across 3 continents. This will mark the global festival's first foray into Asia. The branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective - Supari Studios, has come together with Lollapalooza India, to create a launch video campaign, giving it a desi touch. The musical extravaganza will take place in the heart of Mumbai and it will possibly be the biggest music festival that India has ever witnessed so far.
To translate this effectively, Supari Studios conceived a launch video for Lollapalooza India that uses visual language to narrate the story in a compelling and engaging manner. Furthermore, the animation treatment of the video perfectly complements the nuances of this narrative, thus successfully creating a visual treat for the audience. The branded content platform crafted an idea to showcase the cool Lollapalooza monsters from the global editions (that already exist for the brand Lolla), merrily taking over iconic buildings and places in Mumbai and navigating their way through to the final venue of the festival.
In the promo, Supari Studios has used a Shaman figure like a Purple-colored lollipop holding character, popularly known as the Lolla guide who has been guiding fans to the festival since its inception in 1991. Lolla has been featured as the main Hero and is seen flaunting the iconic SRK pose outside Mannat alongside other characters like the Wristband monster that took over the Gateway of India, the speaker robot, the lucky cat and many more.
Victor Daruwala: senior creative director, Kulfi Collective, said, “Directing this piece in terms of timelines was a little challenging since there was a lot of animation involved. But we managed to pull it off in a record speed time of 8 days as we had a strong animation and post team. Overall it was a fun process editing and directing this piece that was a mix of animation and LIVE action. We got to show Mumbai getting Lollafied in our own cool, creative and playful way.”
Advait Gupt: co-founder and CEO, Kulfi Collective, stated, “When we were approached by Anuj and the team at BookMyShow to help launch an iconic music festival such as Lollapalooza in India, we were over the moon! We wanted to build a campaign that would manifest the spirit of the festival by bringing the entire Lolla universe down to Mumbai. And thus with a highly collaborative and incredibly talented crew from Aquib’s design, Aaron’s animation, Supari’s creative direction and BMS’ vision, we managed to put together our very own version.”