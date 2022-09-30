SuperBottoms onboards Dheeraj Gupta as Head – D2C

SuperBottoms.com, India’s no 1 brand of sustainable cloth diapers and a leading D2C brand in eco-friendly baby care and baby products today announced the onboarding of Dheeraj Gupta as Head – D2C. Reporting to Pallavi Utagi, co-founder & CEO of SuperBottoms, he will be responsible for the brand’s growth. Dheeraj comes with 16+ years of experience in marketing with stints at leading brands like Baggittoday, Yepme, Jabong, Clovia and LEAD school. At LEAD School, he was part of the core leadership team as AVP – Growth helping them set up and scale their ed-tech business. As a brand SuperBottoms has always enjoyed immense brand love resulting in more and more parents choosing to buy from the brand directly versus marketplaces. SuperBottoms also is a brand that has always given equal importance to acquiring as well as retaining customers. Dheeraj will be leading the brand's efforts on both the customer acquisition and retention front.