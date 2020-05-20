Supermoon Live to Home is all set to enter the International Arena

Varun thakur said, “I am excited to be part of this collaborative initiative, Supermoon Live to Home by ZEE LIVE & ZEE International. These are very hard times that everyone is going through, but I would still request everyone across the world to stay calm, stay safe and stay positive. I hope through our comic act – The Internet Said So, we can create some lighter moments in the lives of people who are watching us across the world. Let us all come together and conquer this pandemic, keeping ourselves happy and positive! I once again thank the ZEE team for this great initiative – Supermoon Live to Home