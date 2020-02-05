Supr Daily launches its first brand campaign #BeSuprDaily

Commenting on the launch, Puneet Kumar, Founder & CEO, Supr Daily, said, “At Supr Daily, we are aspiring to revolutionise the way India shops for groceries; ensuring that our customers not only buy fresh, but eat fresh too. We truly believe in offering consumers the convenience of no minimum order, delivering even a single apple or just a pack of curd. We understand that our customers lead very busy lives, and we want to do our part by simplifying it, enabling them to order as late as 11 pm, and delivering by 7 am the next day. This campaign does a beautiful job of establishing the category and highlights Supr Daily’s key offerings in our customers’ mind.”