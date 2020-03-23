Supr Daily's field workforce stays out, so you can stay home safe

Supr Daily’s delivery associates recognize the need to offer a safe and reliable delivery experience to the customers, now more than ever. They are stepping up in numbers to ensure that families do not suffer due to lack of grocery supplies while practicing social distancing, as indicated by the government.

“Our customers need us today more than ever. If we don’t deliver, they will have to go out to buy groceries and stores are crowded. All of us are working hard to ensure orders are delivered so customers have the groceries they require “, said Deepak Chaurasiya, a delivery partner.

Supr Daily’s customers are delighted by the resilience and ownership displayed by the delivery associates to ensure that their daily requirements are met with ease. According to Vidhu Swarup, a Supr Daily customer “I thank the entire Supr Daily team, especially the delivery staff, for their selfless effort in ensuring our daily needs are met”,

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Supr Daily has shared a detailed health advisory with all their delivery partners to ensure that their safety is not compromised in any way.