Sustainability 100+ is back with Season 2

Commenting on the second season for of Sustainability 100+; Ashwin Kak, Head – Procurement and Sustainability, India and South East Asia at AB InBev, said, “In our commitment to evolve our ESG agenda and better address a changing world, we are elated to bring the second season of Sustainability 100+. In its first season, Sustainability 100+ brought together stakeholders from across India under one roof to work towards our collective pursuit of building a more sustainable planet. In its second season, we look forward to further accelerating dialogue on our focus areas. Taking the initiative, a notch higher, we are proud to announce the launch of our first Sustainability100+ Awards, to recognise the exemplary work done by sustainability champions. We look forward to galvanising industry leaders, organisations, policy makers to tackle sustainability challenges”.