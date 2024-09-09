Swasthya Bharat Samman- roadmap of Viksit Bharat 2047: A landmark healthcare conclave

Manoj Jagyasi, chief business officer, and strategic advisor to the Board said, “Following the remarkable success of our earlier events, the 'Swasthya Bharat Samman 2024 - Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047' has set a new benchmark in the media industry. With the participation of three Padma awardee doctors and the distinguished presence of Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda and Smt. Anupriya Patel, this event has truly elevated our platform. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners for their unwavering support and commitment to making this event a grand success.”