Swiggy launches the ‘Hope, Not Hunger’ initiative to feed the needy

The ‘Hope, Not Hunger’ initiative was launched last week to support the Delhi Government’s program to feed the needy. Swiggy helped organize the preparation and distribution of nutritious meals twice a day across relief camps in Delhi with the support of partners such as Compass Kitchens, Lite Bite Foods and SmartQ. The relief effort was quickly scaled to Mumbai with the help of NGOs Pratham, HelpAge India and Yuva, and Elior India acting as the food supply partner. Since then, Swiggy has taken this initiative to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Kolkata, supplying over 75,000 meals daily. I-Pac and other corporate entities have also come forward to source and expand the food supply to additional cities through their network of NGOs. While feeding the hungry, this initiative has also helped set things in motion for these kitchens and restaurant staff during these difficult times.