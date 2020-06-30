Swiggy partners with ICICI Bank to launch its digital wallet

Anand Agrawal, VP Products, Swiggy, said, about the introduction of 'Swiggy Money', “Providing the best payment and refunds experience is an integral move in tightening up the ordering experience and maintaining best-in-industry repeat rates on our platform that now offers multiple hyperlocal delivery services. We are happy to partner with ICICI Bank to launch this service. Along with a host of existing payment options offered to consumers, Swiggy Money will ensure seamless and swift transactions on food orders by minimising hassles such as lengthy payment procedures or payment failures resulting in improved customer experience.”