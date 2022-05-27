SWOTT ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as the brand ambassador for its Smart Wearables in India

In the lines of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Indian start-up is gearing up with its own manufacturing and R&D infrastructure. The brand has set up its manufacturing unit and R&D centre in Mumbai and has huge investment plans in setting up more manufacturing units across all metros in the next 6 months. With a high vision, the brand aims to achieve revenue of 1 million by the end of this financial year.