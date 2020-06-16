SyncMedia acquires Adorithm for USD 1 million

Elaborating on the acquisition and future plans, Anubhav Sharma, Founder and CEO, SyncMedia, said, “SyncMedia has been a forefront media company with a strong market presence in terms of knowledge, leadership, sales and services supporting 100 plus brands, including HUL, Vivo, Apple, H&M, Philips, Pizza Hut, Maruti, Ford, Pepsi, Lufthansa, Ultratech, Samsung, Mankind, and 3M, within a short span of three years. With this acquisition, we will be able to cater to our customers with deep insights backed by enhanced AI/ ML expertise. Our solution provides the sophisticated cause-and-effect analytics revealing the optimisation opportunities for brands, media agencies and broadcasters. We are aiming around 100% growth in revenues with our increased focus on digital-first companies.”