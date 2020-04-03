T-Series & RED FM announce an all-star fundraiser ‘The Care Concert’

One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM and the country’s largest music label T-Series, also the world’s largest YouTube Channel have come together to bring to you a brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ on 11th April 2020, 6 pm onwards. While everyone is at home during the 21-days-lockdown, both the brands thought of collaborating for an initiative, which helps in raising funds to tackle the current Covid-19 pandemic through the power and sweetness of music. The concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM. Viewers can log in, enjoy the performances with the line-up of 15 plus artists and contribute any amount they wish to the PM CARES Fund through a link provided for the donations.