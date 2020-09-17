Taboola and IAS partner to launch brand safety solution for performance advertisers

“We were thrilled to be early adopters of Taboola’s new pre-bid integration with IAS. After thoroughly ‘field testing’ their solution, we quickly rolled it out to one of our key accounts in the Financial Services vertical. Since doing so, we’ve achieved strong performance and are yielding positive results -- all while retaining our high brand safety standards,” said George Mavros, Managing Partner, Digital, Winterbridge Media. “This partnership between IAS and Taboola has prompted our agency to invest more in Native Display advertising. Winterbridge Media is now eager to recommend this capability to more of our direct response clients who have a keen focus on the brand safety of their digital marketing campaigns.”