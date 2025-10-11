Taboola partners with India Today Group for Gen AI answer engine

The India Today Group has become the first publisher in the Asia-Pacific region to integrate Taboola’s DeeperDive, a generative AI answer engine built for the open web. The tool connects readers to verified content and insights directly from publisher websites, offering instant, conversational answers based on trusted journalism.

Advertisment

DeeperDive brings AI-powered search experiences to publisher platforms, using real-time, high-quality editorial content to generate responses and suggest related stories. This partnership underlines India Today Group’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to enhance digital news consumption and strengthen audience engagement.

Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor-in-chief of the India Today Group, said: “The India Today Group has always been at the forefront of every wave of change in Indian media. Pioneering journalism must always be future-ready — leading change, not just keeping pace. With AI, we add the power to be faster, more connected, yet firmly rooted in facts. With DeeperDive, we will further strengthen India Today Group’s connection with its readers and unlock new AI frontiers of engagement and monetisation.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, said: “India Today Group’s commitment to innovation makes them a perfect partner for DeeperDive. This collaboration enables them to join the Gen AI revolution on their own terms, creating richer, more trusted experiences for users and unlocking new revenue opportunities.”

The engine is designed to boost reader engagement by offering intuitive answers, deeper content exploration, and contextually relevant advertising opportunities — helping publishers own the future of AI-driven content discovery.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)