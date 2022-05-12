Taco Bell® will ‘swap’ boring meals for its craveable tacos

Talking about the campaign, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “Over the years, Taco Bell has created a distinct identity amongst the Indian audience and today, we have a loyal community of taco-lovers across the country. With the Taco Swap campaign, we aim to deepen consumer engagement and encourage consumers to swap their meal for a free taco during the lunch hours. We believe that this campaign will help us induce trials for our Mexican-inspired delicacies and make way into the consumers’ hearts, one taco at a time.”