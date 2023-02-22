TagTalk expands its DOOH Network in India: From Trending Cafes to Gyms and Colleges

Rahul Biswas, group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, "With an aim to keep expanding our largest lifestyle DOOH network in India, we are happy to announce that we have been able to digitise most minutes spent touch-points by urban millennials & Gen-Z of India. With touch points such as Fitness Centres and Educational Institutions being added to our network, we now have mapped the complete journey of the most prized Indian audience by being present where they (work,chill,workout and study), with an average network dual time of 4 hours a day 7 days a week.This by far becomes the only network catering to this TG set with the Highest OTS for brands to engage with under one umbrella."