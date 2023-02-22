TagTalk expands its DOOH Network in India: From Trending Cafes to Gyms and Colleges

It has also expanded its reach among millennials through a tie-up with Innov Media for colleges.
With the rapid surge in DOOH adoption, The F&B DOOH specialist TagTalk has expanded its network to Premium Gyms and Colleges across key metros in India, partnering with key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev, Fit7 by MS Dhoni. It has also expanded its reach among millennials through a tie-up with Innov Media for colleges.
Gautam Bhirani, founder & CEO - TagTalk, says, "As an organization, our focus has always been on the harder-to-reach and most prized audience - the urban Millennials and Gen-Z. Through our F&B network, launched in 2017, we were able to establish a connection with this audience group by creating a new screen experience in sync with a smartphone. This also enabled content sharing.
"Over the last few years, we were able to successfully establish a new touchpoint, complementing the audience lifestyle and behaviour for advertisers. OTT platforms became the highest spenders, followed by Smartphone, Beverage, Automotive and Lifestyle brands. With our 2 new networks and 700+ new locations, we are looking to increase our market share in the Indian DOOH ecosystem that has exponentially grown post Covid-19 from Rs 150 crore to Rs 450 crore.
Rahul Biswas, group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, "With an aim to keep expanding our largest lifestyle DOOH network in India, we are happy to announce that we have been able to digitise most minutes spent touch-points by urban millennials & Gen-Z of India. With touch points such as Fitness Centres and Educational Institutions being added to our network, we now have mapped the complete journey of the most prized Indian audience by being present where they (work,chill,workout and study), with an average network dual time of 4 hours a day 7 days a week.This by far becomes the only network catering to this TG set with the Highest OTS for brands to engage with under one umbrella."
