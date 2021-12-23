Tak brings news that’s trimmed, tailored, and timed for you

TAK, India’s first personalised video news app, hits the market with a foundation of more than 44+ million subscribers and 9 billion views annually across various social media platforms. The app is a pool of 18 channels offering content in 11 genres across four languages, covering national, regional and special-interest segments. “With digital disruption redefining the concept of serving news across the world and India making giant strides in technology-enabled services, we felt the need for a platform that would bring our entire fan base together simultaneously being tailored to everyone’s preference,” said Vivek Gaur, COO, Tak Channels, India Today Group.