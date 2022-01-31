Take a stake in India’s Story –NFTs Pegged on Crucial Events from India’s History launched by HT

These exclusive digital artworks can be purchased with cryptocurrency and Fiat currency.
With the advent of technology and the constant-evolving digital space, HT is foraying into web 3.0 by launching NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) that will include digitized versions of an original historic creatives which were published through the decades under the banner of “HT Timeless Tokens”.
HT Timeless Tokens is an endeavour to do something that has never been done before. Through HT Timeless Tokens, anyone can now own a piece of history from HT archives, these archives have India's 100 year old history documented and preserved now as digital art. For a cricket fanatic, owning the first announcement of India's historic 1983 World Cup win would be a dream come true, and HT Timeless Token brings that thrill to the larger population.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a digital certificate of ownership of a piece of digital asset that can be bought and sold. These exclusive digital artworks can be purchased with cryptocurrency and Fiat currency.
These NFTs are available on nft.hindustantimes.com and Beyond Life, an NFT marketplace and platform that facilitates the creation, sale, and purchase of ownership rights to digital works of art via NFTs. Powered by GuardianLink.io – BeyondLife.Club is also responsible for launching two of the greatest NFT drops so far - Amitabh Bachchan’s rare exclusive NFT and Marvel creator Stan Lee’s exclusive NFT collection ‘Chakraverse’.
Kamesh Elangovan, COO & co-founder, GuardianLink.io said, “With industries like tech, finance, lifestyle, music and media advertising companies moving into the crypto/NFT ecosystem, new opportunities are set to be unlocked in the space of Web3. The secondary marketplace for NFTs at GuardianLink.io will see more and more collectors investing with knowledge on the future monetization of their NFTs. The partnership with Hindustan Times, opens yet another avenue to explore the world of NFTs in the media and marketing industry.”
The NFTs launched include the iconic cover page of first ever republic day edition. Amongst other NFTs, which are inspired by pertinent events and moments in India’s history such as success of the first missile launch to the nation’s first historic win at the World Cup in 1983 against the West Indies
(We got this information in a press release).