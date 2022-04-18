Tanishq installs immersive 3D Anamorphic DOOH installation for it's latest collection ‘Live a Dream'

Speaking about the partnership with Laqshya Media Group and on this campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd said, “Tanishq has forged to create new paradigms in the jewellery category. Keeping our consumers at the centre of all conversations, we would like to create new narratives with innovation, collaboration, and imagination. This April we are exploring the launch of our collection “Romance of Polki’ in an immersive meta verse experience and today we are glad to bring another immersive experience for yet another special collection ‘Live a Dream’. This first 3D installation is a senatorial experience to the surreal world of dreams and brings alive the beauty, intricacy, and craftsmanship of the collection. Special thanks to our partner Laqshya who have worked alongside to bring this imagination alive.”