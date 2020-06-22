Tanishq presents Dua ka Sona 2.0

With the motto “If not now, when?” the new campaign highlights core values of goodness and empathy.
Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched ‘Dua Ka Sona 2.0’ to bring to light Tanishq’s spirit of giving in this pandemic and hour of need. True to the proposition of Dua Ka Sona, the campaign showcases a heartwarming message that every little act of support and kindness is a blessing earned and when you choose Tanishq, you choose gold that is enveloped with the blessings of every life it has touched and earn immeasurable blessings by supporting people that need it the most, that is Karigars and the community at large. Which we fondly call “blessed gold”.
The recent tough times has urged Tanishq to do more; not just for the customers but also for the Karigars and hence the inception of Dua Ka Sona 2.0. Conceptualized by WYP Brand Solutions, the campaign brings to light the ethical, responsible and sustainable business practices employed by the brand since its inception and how these are all the more relevant in the current context.
Understanding and quickly nurturing the needs of the Karigars and community at large, Tanishq walked and continues to walk the complete mile to help more than 20,000 families in every way possible, big or small. From supplying essentials and medicines to the elderly, from providing food to over 15000 karigars and migrants to arranging special financial aid, from virtual up-skilling and vocational training to enable Karigars to further enhance their skill sets and strict adherence to sanitize and follow safety norms is all a part of the deeper Karigar connect program. These blessings from the karigars, who have benefitted from the initiatives and from the environment as a whole is what makes it Dua Ka Sona. Goodness was extended in more ways by providing essentials, PPE’s and medicines to Covid warriors and communities in need, thus helping the entire value chain involved in standing together in these trying times.
Tanishq puts these under the spotlight in the film through the touching stories, smiles and duas of Alok, Samar, Arifa and Parvati among many more. In the signature Tanishq style, the video emotionally highlights the sentiments in the context of a wedding and naming ceremony of a baby.
Speaking about the film, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager, Marketing, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited said, “Dua Ka Sona is an articulation of our humble earnest efforts at Tanishq to make a difference to the lives of our Karigars. It takes the conversation from the craft to the craftsman. The craftsman who is the fulcrum of our industry; the real hero whose artistry creates beautiful moments in our consumers' lives. The artisan who traditionally never got his due.
At Tanishq, we intend to build the betterment of the Karigars as a central purpose for the brand. Building a deep rooted Karigar connect, providing them dignity in their work, a safe, hygienic and ergonomic work environment; and above all a strong governance structure to ensure these programmes become a systematic way of life that will sustain perennially.
This pandemic has further strengthened our belief in community, fraternity and our need to extend the solidarity to our karigars. This campaign presents some of our efforts in this direction, recognizing that small acts of goodness can go a long way in creating a big difference. Every piece of Tanishq jewellery isn’t just crafted with pure gold but it is gold that is enveloped with the blessings of every life it has touched! Which is why, it is called Dua Ka Sona!”
Quoting about the film, Tejas Mehta, COO and Prakhar Deogrikar, Creative Director, WYP Brand Solutions, the agency behind the communication explains, Tejas Mehta, COO and Prakhar Deogirikar, Creative Director, WYP Brand Solutions explained, “A strong property is one that can work for a brand at various times. Dua ka Sona is something we launched for Tanishq last year, showcasing how all the blessings they have gotten from the initiatives for karigars, women empowerment, and the environment, are imbibed within their gold.
But when the recent tough times hit, smaller acts took precedence over big ones. During this time, Dua ka Sona became even more relevant than before. It became a platform where not just the brand, but also the consumers could pitch in their stories. Here’s hoping the campaign inspires people to relive and share those small acts of kindness that helped them through the tough times."
(We got this information from a press release.)