Tanishq presents Dua ka Sona 2.0

Understanding and quickly nurturing the needs of the Karigars and community at large, Tanishq walked and continues to walk the complete mile to help more than 20,000 families in every way possible, big or small. From supplying essentials and medicines to the elderly, from providing food to over 15000 karigars and migrants to arranging special financial aid, from virtual up-skilling and vocational training to enable Karigars to further enhance their skill sets and strict adherence to sanitize and follow safety norms is all a part of the deeper Karigar connect program. These blessings from the karigars, who have benefitted from the initiatives and from the environment as a whole is what makes it Dua Ka Sona. Goodness was extended in more ways by providing essentials, PPE’s and medicines to Covid warriors and communities in need, thus helping the entire value chain involved in standing together in these trying times.