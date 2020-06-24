Taproot Dentsu launches fresh Commercial Series for MPL

The creative agency bags ‘Har Game Mein Jeeto’ campaign for the brand in a multi-agency pitch.
Mobile gaming and eSports platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL) has released a fresh set of television commercials, conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu. The films are part of the brand’s ‘Har Game Mein Jeeto’ campaign. It is pertinent to note here that Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, was awarded MPL’s creative mandate earlier this year in March.
A collection of crisp 20-second TVCs, the campaign is produced by Jamic Films and directed by Nikhil Rao. The commercials depict conversations in a lighter vein and capture the essence of gaming and winning on the MPL app. The films also feature MPL’s brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. In addition to television, the films will also run on digital and OTT platforms.
Speaking on the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, ECD, Taproot Dentsu said, “Creating this campaign was as rewarding for us as playing on MPL is for gamers. MPL has got some fantastic titles on its platform, and the multiple tournament formats and exciting prizes make the go-to even better. All we had to do was have fun and put the point across as sharply and simply as possible. It’s what I’d call a win-win situation.” MPL has over 40 games on its platform with numerous tournaments and exciting prizes on offer.
“We chose to work with Taproot Dentsu after a closely-contested multi-agency pitch due to their thorough understanding of our brief, our product and users. The current set of films that Taproot Dentsu has delivered hits the nail on its head in terms of conveying MPL's unique value proposition and will be running across TV, digital and OTT platforms. We hope these will help further cement MPL's position as India's biggest gaming app,” added Abhishek Madhavan, VP, Growth and Marketing, MPL.
For the record, MPL’s brand-search increased 10 times between March and June while new-user acquisition-per-day multiplied by three times during the same period. The ‘Har Game Mein Jeeto’ campaign seeks to reinforce MPL’s brand messaging as a one-stop-shop gaming platform for users.
