Tara Sutaria announced as brand ambassador for Olay India

Talking about her partnership with Olay, Tara Sutaria added, “I’ve always thought of Olay as a brand that not only understands a woman’s skin needs but goes beyond by being a friend and confidante. As a young Indian woman, this is something I personally connect with and I am thrilled to be Olay’s new brand ambassador. I feel humbled to be able to take this legacy forward and do my bit to encourage women to be their best selves and feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, always.”