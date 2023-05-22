Tarang TV is launching unique, extraordinary, and disruptive stories starting on May 29

Tarang strengthens their early prime with unique stories.
Tarang, Odisha's leading GEC has announced the launch of their dual mega serials ‘Titli - Udibara Swapna Nei’ and "To Paeen Tohri Paeen" which will go on air from 29th May 2023, every Monday to Saturday.
The two mega serials celebrate womanhood and are being launched by Tarang in the very auspicious Raja-Sabitri season.
Titli - Udibara Swapna Nei depicts the extraordinary journey of an extraordinary woman - a poor but intelligent and sensible girl, Titli who aspires to become an IAS officer and soar the skies with her delicate wings. However, life throws a surprise at her when she meets Arjun, a principled and disciplined IAS officer whose world revolves only around his work. When fate ties their lives into a knot, Titli and Arjun embark on a journey that's never seen before.
Starring Bikram and Subhashree in lead roles, Titli - Udibara Swapna Nei will hit the TV screens on 29th May, from Mon to Saturday at 7:30 pm.
On the other hand, Tori Paain Toh Paain presents yet another unique love story between two star-crossed lovers Ram who detests love and Chikki who swears by the power of love. When two such extreme opposites come together, sparks are bound to fly.
Tori Paain Toh Paain, with Sagar Mohanty and Neha Nageshwari as protagonists, is ready to enthral the audience from 29th May at 8:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday.
Talking about the two mega serials, Arun Ghosh, Tarang’s Content Head added “the two new serials are expected to keep the viewers of Tarang, hooked and entertained throughout the week with never-seen-before content.”
To follow the journeys of Titli and Chikki, watch ‘Titli - Udibara Swapna Nei” and “Tori Paain Toh Paain” from 29th May 2023 every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm and 8:00 pm respectively only on Tarang!!
