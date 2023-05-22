Tarang TV is launching unique, extraordinary, and disruptive stories starting on May 29

Titli - Udibara Swapna Nei depicts the extraordinary journey of an extraordinary woman - a poor but intelligent and sensible girl, Titli who aspires to become an IAS officer and soar the skies with her delicate wings. However, life throws a surprise at her when she meets Arjun, a principled and disciplined IAS officer whose world revolves only around his work. When fate ties their lives into a knot, Titli and Arjun embark on a journey that's never seen before.