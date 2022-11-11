Tata 1mg launches #RiseAgainstDiabetes Campaign in Association with NDTV

Said Prateek Verma, business head - ePharmacy, Tata 1mg: "The #RiseAgainstDiabetes campaign has been designed to improve knowledge of the people about diabetes, a disease that is rapidly spreading in Indian society. It educates them about the complications associated with avoiding or delaying diabetes treatment, as well as the need to control the disease by maintaining the optimum sugar levels in the body. Diabetes can be tackled with a balanced and healthy diet, an active lifestyle, timely prescribed medications, regular health checkups, and planned doctor visits. And now accessing healthcare is just a click away with Tata 1mg which offers a diverse product portfolio for diabetes management. We are quite excited to partner with NDTV for making this campaign widespread among the masses”

Said Dr Prashant Nag, Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs: "The objective behind the #RiseAgainstDiabetes campaign is to address the growing need for diabetes education and prevention among the audience. In India, one in eleven people suffer from diabetes. According to recent data, one in every 3 samples tested at Tata 1mg labs in the past 8 months shows high blood sugar. This indicates high incidence & increased requirement of good diagnostics services for diabetes in our country. Diabetes imposes lifelong demands on people living with the disease and their families. Because people with diabetes do better when they take active control of their own care, it is of paramount importance that they receive ongoing, high-quality diabetes support that is tailored to their needs and delivered by skilled health professionals”